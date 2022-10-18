What's Going On

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre, Central City; free.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 6 p.m., Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building, Kearney; free.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Oct. 21

Jurassic Quest, Friday through Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Timed entry tickets (starting at $22 for kids and adults and $19 for seniors) are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; www.jurassicquest.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Imagination Bacon — Bacon & Brews for Books! 6 to 9 p.m., Heartland Events Center. Event includes unlimited bacon-inspired appetizers, local craft brews and wines; auction and entertainment from Blackberry Winter, to support the Imagination Library Program. Tickets are $30; Heartland United Way, 308-382-2675.

Annual chicken noodle dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert; $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free. Takeout meals available; 308-382-5446.

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, Aurora; free.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Children’s Train Program, 2 p.m., Burlington Station. Hosted by the Grand Island Public Library and the Tri-City Model Railroad Association, this event is for children to see model railroads, make crafts and enjoy stories.

Offutt Brass, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. Presented as part of the Celebrate Wood River Concert Series, there is no admission charge, but donations always appreciated; Georgene Smidt, 308-583-2606, Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961; or www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.

Concordia University, Handbell Choir, 2 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater, Central City. Performance will also feature handbell choirs from Fairview Methodist and Presbyterian churches. Part of the 2022-23 season of the Merrick Arts Council, admission is $15 for adults and $8 for students; Central City Chamber of Commerce, 308-946-3897.

Trunk or Treat, fifth annual, 5 to 6 p.m., Grand Island Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.