Ongoing

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Thursday, Aug. 3

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave., Grand Island. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

“My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 84 Plaza Blvd., Kearney. Tickets are $20 for all ages. UNK and CCC students with proper ID can purchase tickets at the door for $10, if they are available; box office:308-324-1529 or kearneycommunitytheatre.com

“Shrek the Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. Kearney. Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 for adults, and $15, $20 and $25 for students; box office: 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

Custer County Fair, through Thursday, Broken Bow, Highlights include: teen dance, 9 p.m. Wednesday; and the 4-H and FFA livestock auction on Thursday; www.custercountyfair.org

“150 Years in Valley County,” Valley County Fair, through Saturday, Ord. Highlights include: pedal tractor pull and kids night on Thursday; teen dance on Friday; and a barbecue cook-off and Tim Zach concert on Saturday; Valley County Fairgrounds page on Facebook.

Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo, through Sunday, Bartlett.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Aug. 4

Hear Grand Island, AM/FM and a Totally ‘80s dance party to wrap up the 2023 season, Amur Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m., music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. No admission charge; information: www.facebook.com/HearGI/

First Friday art opening, 6 to 8 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring works by Dorothy Lambert will remain on display through Aug. 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Band on the Bricks, 6 p.m., downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets.

“Aloha From the River!” Wood River Fun Fest, through Sunday, Wood River. Event includes a glow run and outdoor movie on Friday; sports tournaments and kids games, parades (10 a.m.), River City Rib/Wing Fest (5 p.m., meal served at 6), and the Kyle Sayler Band on Saturday; and a community church service (11 a.m.) on Sunday.

Ashton Days, through Sunday, Ashton. Events include: beer garden, karaoke, horse races and cornhole tournament on Friday; firemen’s breakfast (8 to 11 a.m., St. Francis Parish Hall), ranch rodeo, barbecue (5 to 8 p.m., Legion Hall), and fireworks (10 p.m.) on Saturday; and a tractor poker run and 4-H sloppy joe feed (4 to 7 p.m., Legion Hall) on Sunday. Information/schedule: ashtoncommunityclub.weebly.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island (fall hours start Aug. 12). Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Grand Island Kite Festival, third annual American Kitefliers Association sanctioned event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Veterans Athletic Complex soccer fields, 2820 N. Broadwell Ave. Bring a kite to fly or purchase one from the on-site vendor. Or just come to enjoy watching the ProKiters fly kites of unbelievable shapes and sizes. Event also includes food trucks and music. Gate admission (cash only) is $5 for adults and $3 for school-age children; kids 4 and younger and seniors 66 and older admitted free; family passes are $20.

Grand Theatre Car Show, 18th annual, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., along Third Street in Railside (cars begin parking at 2); live entertainment from BD and the Boys; each car entered get two meal passes and two movie tickets. Entry information: Howard’s Jewelry, 308-381-1225. Free for both participants and spectators.

“Adult Movie Night,” free movie for those 21 and older only, 8:45 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated R and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Aug. 6

“Music from Around the World,” featuring David Marsh, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. A program for all ages; there is no admission charge. Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Libs Park, 1531 W. 16th St., Hastings. Event includes more than 60 artists, a visit from the Kool-Aid Man, food trucks, demonstrations, children’s and family activities, live entertainment, face painting and more. No admission charge; Art in the Park, Hastings page on Facebook.

Greeley County Fair, through Wednesday, Spalding.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Henderson Farmers Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1044 N. Main St., Henderson. Open every Tuesday through Aug. 8.