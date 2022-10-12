 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On

  • Updated
Thursday, Oct. 13

UNK Men’s Chorus & Collegium Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” a “Beyond the Lens” film presented by the Museum of Nebraska Art and the World Theatre, 7 p.m., World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave., Kearney; rated R for language, some sexual content and violence. Free, but donations welcome.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Oct. 14

Hairball, in concert, with special guests Strange Daze, 7:30 p.m., Heartland Events Center. General admission tickets are $30 (plus fees); doors open at 6:30 p.m.; HEC box office or www.etix.com.

All Hallows Eve, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Stuhr Museum. Event includes the Shadowlands Haunted Field (opens at 7 p.m., appropriate for all ages), ghost stories, Treat Trail, games, spooky adventures and more. Costumes encouraged; admission is $10 for anyone 3 and older; $10 per vehicle for members; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Feast of Booths Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St. Event includes homemade baked goods for sale, chicken and noodle dinner ($10); 308-382-6738.

Stolley Park Railroad Haunted Halloween Express, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $4 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Come enjoy the lights and sounds of Halloween! Costumes encouraged! Concessions and face painting will be available; 308-389-0298 or online at www.giparks.com.

“Failure: A Love Story,” presented by the Hastings College Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Scott Studio Theater, Hastings College. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and non-Hastings College students; reserve by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Oct. 15

“Medical Care on the Lewis and Clark Voyage of Discovery,” presented by Dr. Richard Fruehling, 9:30 a.m., Wood River High School. A Saturday Friendship Gathering hosted by the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series, there is no admission charge; Georgene Smidt, 308-390-0451.

Halloween Adventure Night, 4 p.m., Bader Memorial Park, 898 Bader Park Road (off of Highway 30 south of Chapman). Event includes contests, trick or treating, kids’ games and activities, food and family friendly fun; $5 per person; children 5 and younger will be admitted free.

Style Show, featuring fashions from Olive & Grace Bridal, 10 a.m. to noon, Elks Lodge No. 604, 631 S. Locust. Hosted by BPO Does, Drove No. 147, proceeds will benefit charities supported by the club. Admission is $10 and includes a light lunch; 308-382-8014.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Fall Festival, annual event hosted by Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jubilee Center, 518 W. State St. Event includes dinner (roast beef, chicken, potatoes, salads, rolls, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults, $6 for children, free for kids 2 and younger); kids games, raffle drawings, silent basket auction, quilt raffle and more. Information: 308-384-0532.

Oktoberfest, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Menu includes choice of three authentic German dishes, $12.50; dine in or carry out. Reservations required; 308-390-4982 or 308-383-0818.

“A Grand Community: A Grand City,” 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. A Hall County Historical Society program on the memorable people, places and events throughout Grand Island’s history; free.

Backtrack Vocals, a cappella, 3 p.m., Grand Island Senior High auditorium. Sponsored by the Grand Island Concert Association, admission at the door is $30; students 18 and younger admitted free. Season membership (includes five remaining concerts) is $65; Vince Boudreau, 308-379-7612, or giconcerts.org

Eucharistic Procession, sponsored by the pro-life office of the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island, in observance of Respect Life Month, 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral. Procession will end in Pioneer Park.

“The Hallelujah Girls,” auditions for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s holiday show, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, College Park Auditorium (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door number 3). Cast for this comedy includes two men and six women; be prepared to read a selection from the script (director’s choice). Production dates are Dec. 7-11; Jim Truell, director, 308-380-1001 or jtruell@truelllaw.com; or Jeannee Fossberg, 308-379-2015.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

