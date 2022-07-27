 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On

Wednesday, July 27

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, through Saturday, Burwell. Rodeo performances at 7 p.m. each day. Schedule/information: nebraskasbigrodeo.com.

Garfield County Frontier Fair, through Sunday, Burwell.

Sherman County Fair, through Thursday, Loup City.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, July 28

“Forever Red, White & Blue in 22,” the 151st Hamilton County Fair, through Sunday, Aurora. Special events include opening ceremonies, 6 p.m. Thursday; trailer races, 7 p.m., and the Tim Zach Band, 9 p.m. Friday; and demolition derby, 7 p.m., and Midwest Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Saturday; www.hamiltoncofairgrounds.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, July 29

Hear Grand Island, featuring The Killigans, Waltzer, Casii Stephan and DJ Cayleen, Railside Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m., music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 5. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Band on the Bricks, featuring Soca Jukebox, island-infused party band from Missouri, 6 p.m., downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets.

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, through Monday, Minden. Special events include a community barbecue, 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday; and a kiddie tractor pull, 2 p.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Kearney County Fair on Facebook.

Custer County Fair, through Thursday, Broken Bow; parade at 6 p.m. Saturday; www.custercountyfair.org

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. (Note time and date change due to venue’s new hours.) Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 30

“Celebrating Diversity in Our Community,” St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 112 S. Cedar. Event includes live music and entertainment all day, including the band Revival, polka band, Spanish band, and DJ, bouncy house, games, pony rides, Humane Society Adopt-a-Pet, raffle, and more. Food offerings include ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers and authentic Mexican food. Barb Bosak, 308-384-2523, ext 233.

Merrick County Fair, through Wednesday, Central City. Special events include a junior rodeo and barbecue battle on Saturday; youth demolition derby on Sunday; 46th annual demolition derby on Monday, and Extreme Bull Riding on Tuesday; merrickcountyfair.com

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 18; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, July 31

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Ninth and Baxter streets, St. Paul; Dennis, 702-469-0788, or www.stpaulgrace.org

Valley County Fair, through Saturday, Ord; Valley County Fair on Facebook.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

