The US military continues to search the waters off the coast of South Carolina for the wreckage of a Chinese spy balloon.

What if a big Chinese balloon flew right over Nebraska — and hardly anyone noticed?

That’s apparently what happened last week, when an alleged spy balloon measuring the size of three school buses floated over the country, from Alaska to Idaho to South Carolina.

The Cornhusker State sits squarely in the path between Billings, Montana, where the giant balloon was first spotted Feb. 1, and Kansas City, Missouri, where it was seen two days later. Eyewitnesses later spotted it over Tennessee and the Carolinas before an Air Force F-22 shot the balloon down over the Atlantic Ocean near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Saturday afternoon.

Several southeast Nebraska news outlets carried reports of potential sightings, but U.S. military officials have revealed few details about the balloon’s exact path across the country. Likely routes calculated by intelligence analysts and meteorologists show the balloon probably crossed into Nebraska from South Dakota somewhere in the Panhandle and exited near Falls City, in the state’s southeast corner.

The crossing would most likely have taken place late Thursday or early Friday.

“It gives a new definition to Nebraska being ‘flyover country,’ ” said Tyler White, director of the National Security Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The balloon was reported at altitudes from 50,000 to 65,000 feet, well above where commercial airliners fly.

Using meteorological estimates of the balloon’s route as well as line-of-sight and horizon calculations from open sources, a former military intelligence analyst who uses the Twitter handle @TheIntelFrog estimated in a post Sunday that sensors aboard the balloon could potentially have eavesdropped over a wide swath of the country.

“Pretty much everything in Nebraska was in its line of sight,” he said in an interview.

White said that could include Minuteman ICBM silos and launch-control facilities (more than 70 sites) in western Nebraska, and Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha — the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, the keepers of the nuclear arsenal.

“Those missiles out west, StratCom here in the east. Are there things (the Chinese) would like to check out?” White said. “Sure.”

But Robert Hopkins III, a former 55th Wing RC-135 pilot who has written several books on post-World War II military reconnaissance flights, doubts the Chinese would seriously try to spy using a large, slow-moving balloon when it has so many better ways — including satellites — to gather valuable intelligence.

“There’s nothing a balloon could collect that could not be gathered by other means,” Hopkins said. “What is it getting that isn’t already available through commercial imagery? A Chinese guy with a camera standing outside the gate at Offutt could get more valuable information.”

He believes the balloon may have been launched as a provocation in the midst of rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

China is rapidly expanding its own nuclear arsenal, and asserting its presence in the South China Sea. It has cracked down on democracy in Hong Kong and stepped up flights around Taiwan, leading to predictions that it will try to invade the island where nationalist Chinese took refuge after the 1949 Communist revolution.

Last month, shortly before the Chinese balloon was launched, the U.S. signed an agreement to share military facilities in the Philippines, a neighbor to China.

“I think there’s a lot of knee-jerk reaction,” Hopkins said. “I don’t see this as the crisis that people are making it out to be.”

President Joe Biden has been attacked by Republicans for allowing the balloon to fly over the country before finally ordering the Air Force to shoot it down.

“They knew the CCP spy balloon was coming, they knew it was here,” Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer said Friday in a tweet. “It’s likely already passed over NE, which is home to a number of important military assets. By failing to neutralize this earlier, the Biden admin. further complicated this egregious incursion into our airspace.”

But White and Hopkins both believe the U.S. gained valuable intelligence of its own by monitoring the balloon. American U-2 spy planes — among the few capable of flying at altitudes higher than the balloon — followed it during part of its journey, according to reporting in The War Zone, a military news site.

“We have a ton of platforms that would be able to gather ELINT (electronics intelligence),” White said. “Is it talking with people in China, and what kind of intelligence is it sending?”

Hopkins said Offutt’s own 55th Wing has an aircraft well-configured to scoop up that kind of data: the RC-135U Combat Sent, which is designed to gather electronic communication.

“Combat Sent is the perfect platform to assess any emissions because of its specific ELINT-collection abilities,” he said.

IntelFrog noted in a Twitter post that a Combat Sent took off from Offutt about 2 p.m. Central Time Friday and flew an 11 ½-hour mission primarily over Missouri and Tennessee at about the same time the Chinese balloon was passing over the area. It flew at about 35,000 feet, safely below the balloon’s altitude.

A 55th Wing spokesman declined to comment on the balloon or the Combat Sent mission.

IntelFrog said the flight wasn’t in an area where the 55th Wing commonly conducts training missions, and the flight patterns were somewhat unusual.

“It’s all speculation, but the timing was a little too coincidental,” he said. “It was definitely a weird sortie.”

Hopkins was at first skeptical, but he came to believe it was at least plausible that the Offutt-based jet was monitoring the balloon. And he thinks the military came out ahead by monitoring the balloon instead of shooting it down earlier.

“They had a lot of potential intelligence windfall by letting it continue,” he said.

White said he hopes the Pentagon will eventually make public what it learns from the wreckage of the balloon.

“It’s just a curious case,” he said. “I’m excited to hear more.”