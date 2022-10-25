Wildfire that burned parts of Gage, Lancaster counties was accidental, investigators say

The wildfire that started in Gage County and burned its way to the Olive Creek State Recreation Area on Sunday afternoon was an accident, according to the State Fire Marshal Agency.

The fire — which forced evacuations, injured two Crete volunteer firefighters and destroyed three homes in southern Lancaster County — resulted from a person shredding on a Gage County acreage, said Adam Matzner, the Fire Marshal's chief fire investigator.

A farmer had been operating a shredder near Southwest 86th Street and West Apple Road in Gage County on Sunday when weeds or grass being shredded ignited from a spark, starting the destructive blaze, Matzner said.

The fire then spread north into Lancaster County, where it burned parts of a 6-square-mile area between Southwest 86th and Southwest 100th streets from Gage Road to Panama Road, sheriff's Capt. Mike Scriven said.

At least two of the three houses destroyed were in the same stretch of West Wendelin Road, just off Southwest 100th Street.

The two firefighters were injured after the wind shifted and a strong gust blew the flames toward them as they fought the Olive Creek fire, Crete Fire Chief Tod Allen said Monday evening.

Firefighter Brad Elder suffered burns on 20% of his body — mainly his legs and lower back — and remained hospitalized Monday evening, Allen said. The department has organized an online fundraiser to help Elder with medical expenses.

Though the full extent of the damage caused by the fire remained unclear Monday, officials emphasized that the quick actions of scores of firefighters and area farmers prevented further devastation.

"Farmers in the area did a great job of, on their own, getting into tractors, getting their discs out and creating firebreaks around residences in that area," Sheriff Terry Wagner said at a Monday news conference.