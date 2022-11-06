Will Fred Hoiberg's culture and chemistry projects result in wins for Nebraska?

The apartment rented by Sam Hoiberg and Keisei Tominaga is the Nebraska men's basketball team’s favorite hangout.

Hoiberg and Tominaga host teammates to watch sports, play ping pong and, most recently, throw the Huskers’ Halloween party.

The costumes touched every spooky sector: Freddy Kreuger (Quaran McPherson), the Camp Nightwing Killer from Netflix’s “Fear Street” series (Emmanuel Bandoumel), Michael Myers (C.J. Wilcher and Denim Dawson), a character from “Squid Game” (Juwan Gary), a referee (Jamarques Lawrence), John Cena (Hoiberg) and even Tominaga (Tominaga).

That’s right. Tominaga dressed as himself for Halloween. Full uniform.

“It’s always a good laugh over there,” Wilcher told The World-Herald last week. “It’s always cool to go over there. They always have something to do.”

The question ahead of Nebraska’s season opener against Maine on Monday is whether those laughs can flip losses. Entering a crucial fourth season as coach, Fred Hoiberg believed culture and chemistry were the missing variables to his hoops experiment. So NU spent the offseason honing both.

Community service, Culture Fridays, goat yoga — what’s the point?

“A lot of that has to do with adversity on the floor, once it hits you, do you have the culture, do you have that togetherness to be able to battle through that?” Hoiberg said Friday. “This team has been pretty solid with it. Obviously, we have not seen it in real game action. So it's going to hit us on Monday, and we have to handle it well. Hopefully we get through it and continue to stay together.”

Hoiberg helps build that cohesion each Friday in the Huskers’ locker room, where the coach meets with his leadership council. The group consists of six players — Wilcher, Gary, Bandoumel, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Derrick Walker and Sam Griesel — whose mission it is to uphold the program’s standards.

Namely: Be coachable, professional and kind. And “respect the 94.” That is, respect the game, the court and the opponent.

Nebraska too often fell short of those standards a year ago. Amid a 10-22 season, Wilcher said the locker room split into cliques and the Huskers “created narratives” around certain players and coaches.

“I think a lot of times, egos got in the way,” Wilcher said. “People's expectations for themselves got in the way. And then it just created division.”

Wilcher sees none of those qualities a year later, in part because players are more likely to be “checked” if they’re caught slipping. Teammates and coaches alike admonish players for repetitive mistakes, tardiness — coaches expect players to arrive 30 minutes early to team events — or bad attitudes.

“If we don't stick to our standards, we're gonna get called out,” Wilcher said. “I don't think that necessarily was the case last year.”

That was before Lincoln East grad Sam Griesel transferred from North Dakota State and grabbed the reins to the locker room. Griesel said last week that he’s never played for a team with bad culture, perhaps because he never allowed it.

The fifth-year senior calls NU’s practice court “our sanctuary” and urges teammates to leave life’s baggage outside the gym. He wants the Huskers to keep a small circle, too — preferably teammates only — because he thinks locker rooms are usually poisoned from the outside. And he makes it a mission to build relationships whenever he can.

Griesel and Breidenbach bonded over their heritage and Marvel fandom while each player rehabbed from surgery during the offseason. Both players enjoyed speaking imperfect German and hate-watching Disney Plus’s “She-Hulk” — “We would literally just talk about how awful the show was,” Griesel said. Griesel hopes Breidenbach will teach him to surf one day.

Wilcher said he enjoyed feeding oranges to llamas on the land where NU held its team goat yoga sessions — “I was cool with the goats until they started headbutting each other too close to me,” Wilcher said. Bandoumel says he’s teaching French to Breidenbach and introducing Wilcher to French music.

“CJ was a stranger when I first got here,” Bandoumel said. “Now he's one of my best bros on the team.”

While the players mingle, Hoiberg sows more culture into his leadership council by holding discussions about assigned articles and videos.

The Huskers have adopted former Villanova coach Jay Wright’s “two-clap” method. If a ref calls a questionable foul or a player makes a mistake, NU get two claps to soothe its frustration. Then it’s time to move on.

The council also read an article analyzing how often former Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash touched his teammates during the 2009-10 season. High fives, fist bumps daps — a Suns intern counted 239 Nash “touches” per game. And a UC Berkeley study of NBA teammate interactions found a direct correlation between touches and success.

“Touching is important because it creates the environment that a player feels comfortable in,” Wilcher said. “Dap him up a couple times, ‘All right, you good bro.’ That transfer of positive energy is real, it’s something that could carry on to the next play.”

The Huskers will need that energy while playing a schedule that includes at least 26 of 31 games against high-major opponents. Heck, they needed it during last Sunday’s exhibition against Colorado, when NU fell behind 10-0 and trailed by 17 points in the first half.

Hoiberg said he considered scraping his simplified offensive game plan to help his team fight back.

“But then we kept fighting,” Hoiberg continued. “ ... We showed resiliency when we got down and dug ourselves a big hole on the road, and I think that's a great sign.”

It’s also the resource that Nebraska has invested the most time in this offseason. While the Huskers were studying leadership, feeding llamas and dressing up, they were building the trust required to grind out wins against a hellish schedule.

They can already see the returns.

“It’s been huge to be together all the time,” Bandoumel said. “That makes it easier to have that real talk – that’s what we’re doing bad, that’s what you need to do, that’s what I need to do.

“It’s just making sure that I’m accountable, that everybody is accountable, and that’s what we showed during the (Colorado) game. I’m glad that all that time we spent together on the weekends, during the week, it paid off.”