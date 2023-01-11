Wind, hail and winter storm were among costly Nebraska weather disasters in 2022

Nationally, the three most expensive U.S. climate and weather disasters in 2022 were Hurricane Ian at $112.9 billion, the drought at $22.2 billion and western wildfires at $3.1 billion, according to the list of billion-dollar disasters released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The costs underscore the twin dilemmas society faces: Climate change, along with development in harm’s way, are collectively causing an increase in the economic and life-safety toll of severe weather.

“Climate change is supercharging many of these extremes that can lead to billion-dollar disasters,” said Adam Smith, the applied climatologist who calculates the list for NOAA. The tendency to build in harm’s way — either along coasts or in flood plains — is made worse by a lack of strong construction standards, he said.

Storm systems that made the list in Nebraska:

May 12 derecho and severe weather outbreak: This system caused $2.8 billion in damage across multiple states.

A long-lived windstorm known as a derecho cut a trail of damage from eastern Nebraska into South Dakota and Minnesota, where it spun off numerous tornadoes. Winds of of 80 mph to more than 100 mph accompanied the fast-moving storm, downing trees and power lines and stirring up blinding dust.

In Nebraska, the storm was blamed for an 11-vehicle crash. At least 20 Nebraska counties were included in the federal disaster declaration, including Garfield County, where the Burwell fairgrounds sustained about $1.5 million in damage.

June 7 hailstorm and severe weather: Caused at least $1.9 billion in damage.

Hail and high winds caused severe damage across much of Nebraska, according to NOAA. Golf-ball sized hail left a trail of damage to roofs, siding and cars, from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.

Elsewhere in the state, the storm also damaged homes and businesses as well as agricultural property.

Dec. 21 Arctic outbreak and winter storms: Across the nation, blizzard conditions, ice and deadly cold paralyzed the nation. The economic cost of the storm has yet to be calculated, but the related loss of life is known to be at least 87, according to NOAA. Travel was brought to a standstill in parts of Nebraska, but with the state hunkered down, Nebraskans avoided the worst.