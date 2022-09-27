 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Ogallala

74-year-old woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala.

Anke Boudreau of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. (MDT) about 2 miles west of Ogallala.

Boudreau was a passenger in a westbound Toyota Prius driven by John Rosenberg, 77, of Madison, Wisconsin. A Lincoln MKC driven by Gary Pollack, 64, of Pinckney, Michigan, was eastbound on I-80 when it crossed the center line and collided with the Toyota. Because of construction, there is two-lane, head-to-head traffic in that area.

Rosenberg and Pollack were taken to Ogallala Community Hospital with serious injuries. They later were flown to a hospital in Littleton, Colorado.

I-80 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes.

