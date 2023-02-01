'Witnessing a Watershed' presented by the Platte Basin Timelapse Project

KEARNEY – By using advanced technology, “Witnessing a Watershed” seeks to do something that would be impossible – putting a watershed in motion.

“This exhibition features multimedia from the Platte Basin Timelapse Project,” said Mary Harner, a research professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney who focuses on biology and communication. “The project was co-founded by photographers Michael Forsberg and Michael Farrell who both live in Lincoln. They started this project in 2011. They wanted to put a watershed in motion in ways that aren’t usually perceivable. They had the vision to put cameras across the three-state watershed.”

That watershed goes up to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and Wyoming and also through Nebraska including the spring-fed systems in the Sandhills, covering 90,000 square miles. About 60 timelapse cameras record an image at least once an hour during periods of daylight. Powered by solar panels, the cameras collect the images and send them – in locations that have cell service – to collection points. So far, the project has generated about 3 million images.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” a multimedia exhibition featuring images and sounds from the Platte Basin Timelapse Project, continues on display at the Walker Art Gallery through Feb. 23. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Harner sees the project as a collaboration between art and science.

“One part of this project was to build story content around each of these cameras,” she said. “One of the things we included in this exhibition is a selection of still photos that have accompanied that conservation storytelling. Many of those stories are on the Platte Basin Timelapse website at PlatteBasinTimelapse.com.”

Harner, one of the project’s team members, describes herself as a biologist by training.

“I’m interested in long term change in ecosystems, especially in river ecosystems,” she said. “I came to this project when I saw that imagery can also be a source of data about how a place has changed but also as a tool to share information about how that change happens with all kinds of audiences.”

Harner and her students have worked with the images from the archive. One project analyzed a wet meadow.

“Through the imagery, we can see when there is standing water in that meadow – and what contributes to the presence of that water,” she said. “That creates habitat for cranes and other species. Cameras can fill in the gaps that other types of measuring devices might miss. We also have sound recorders at some of those sites so we can have acoustic surveys and pair them with imagery or other types of ground-based monitoring.”

The exhibit, “Witnessing a Watershed,” seeks to present the information in a way that patrons can understand.

Harner also worked with Kearney High School students to gather information at an outdoor classroom near the school.

“I wanted to add one of these timelapse cameras there, as well, to have a local connection to the project,” she said.

One of the banners in the exhibit was created as part of a Bearcat Design project.

“One of the things I like about projects like this is that it comes at the topic from all different ways,” Harner said. “You can come as an artist and look at the photography. You can come as a videographer and use some of the new tools such as drone photography or underwater photography. Some of my interests include the kinds of information we can learn from the images or what we need to add to the scene to calibrate the pictures.”

Harner acknowledged that one of the challenges of interpreting a watershed comes with the passage of time.

“One way to do that is through video,” she said. “The website has a gallery of select images from each of the camera sites, but also a compilation of the timelapse videos. That’s one way; you watch change unfold very rapidly over years and decades, reduced to a few minutes or even less.”

The composite of still photographs can easily convey a sense of change.

Producer Ethan Freese of Lincoln also works on the project. His videos support the basic question of the project: “Where does your water come from?”

“Your water doesn’t just come out of your tap,” he said. “There are many processes that your water goes through. Through these various video and photography projects, we highlight where the water comes from. We want to make people feel a connection to where their water comes from. Through helping people realize that there is still wild stuff in Nebraska and the Platte Basin, we hope to make them care a little more about it.”

Freese points out that we get all of our resources from the natural world.

“People just go to the grocery store, grab something off the shelf or turn on their tap – typically they don’t realize everything that goes into that and all the impacts it could eventually have,” he said. “We’re building a sense of community around these amazing resources.”

A quote from the project’s website sums up the goal: “Like chapters in a book, each timelapse camera tells one part of the story of that proverbial drop of water as it journeys roughly 900 river miles through the heart of North America.”