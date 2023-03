WOLBACH — The Wolbach Community Center, 320 Center Ave., is sponsoring fish fries during Lent beginning every Friday, March 10 through April 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The meal includes fish, potatoes, baked beans and a variety of salads and desserts.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 years and younger.

This is a fundraiser for a splash pad at the community swimming pool.