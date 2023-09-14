One woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in central Nebraska.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash that occurred at the Nebraska Highway 92 and Nebraska Highway 11 intersection.

An initial investigation found a man, who was driving a 2022 Ram ProMaster City cargo van, was driving south and allegedly ran a stop sign. A press release said the cargo van struck an eastbound 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch and the Jeep also overturned. The woman who had been driving the Jeep died at the scene. The man was taken to the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul to be treated for his injuries.

Sheriff Tom Busch declined to release the names of those involved pending notification of family members. He did say the people did not live in Howard County.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash and reconstructing it. In addition to the State Patrol, fire and rescue departments from St. Paul, Elba and Dannebrog assisted the Howard County Sheriff’s Office along with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.