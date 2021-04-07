Work on Mosaic’s new location begins soon at former Shopko property

When Shopko filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and closed the Grand Island store, Ray O’Connor, property owner and developer, decided to subdivide the Shopko property so it could support both profit and nonprofit businesses and organizations. The decision was to take the 103,500-square-foot store and develop it into four spaces.

Last year, Ken’s Appliance opened a new store there. Then the O’Connors provided the Grand Island Public School District 47,700 square feet to develop an early learning child center, which should be completed in July. Midwest Pharmacy opened up a wholesale center there as well.

The remaining 13,470 square feet of the facility now will be the home for Mosaic of Central Nebraska’s new headquarters.

“We got together and I put together a nice lease program for them,” O’Connor said.

He said finding the right tenant was important since the GIPS new early learning child center was going to be there.

“I didn’t want retail or high traffic in there,” O’Connor said.

The new space for Mosaic will double its current space on Old Fair Road, he said.

O’Connor said work on Mosaic’s new home will begin next week and should be completed by October.

“Mosaic is a wonderful organization,” he said. “They support and promote individuals of all ages who had intellectual and developmental difficulties. That is important because it is a segment of our population who needs that type of support.”

