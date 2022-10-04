 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wreaths Across American car show set for Saturday

  • Updated
"Find a Way to Serve," a car and bike show to benefit Wreaths Across America, is set for Saturday at the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. in the club's west parking lot. Entry fee is $10 per vehicle. The show run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prizes to be awarded include best in show, "Chick Magnet," WAA committee pic, work in progress, and best bike.

The UVC will have breakfast available until 10 a.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the day. T-shirt sales will also benefit Wreaths Across America..

For more information, contact Billie Herron at 308-218-1238.

