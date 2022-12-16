Wrestling results

Wrestling
Friday results
Burwell Dual
Team Standings
Burwell 4-0, Hi-Line 3-1, Hitchcock County 2-2, South Loup 2-2, SEM 2-2, Southern Valley 1-4, Centura 0-5
Round 1
Burwell defeated Centura 57-21.
Hi-Line defeated Southern Valley 48-30.
Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 39-30.
Round 2
Burwell defeated Hi-Line 47-30.
Southern Valley defeated Centura 47-24.
South Loup defeated SEM 30-27.
Round 3
Burwell defeated Southern Valley 54-24.
Hi-Line defeated Centura 66-12.
Hitchcock County defeated SEM 39-36.
Round 4
Burwell defeated South Loup 54-30.
Hi-Line defeated Hitchcock County 45-36.
SEM defeated Centura 48-24.
Round 5
Burwell defeated Hitchcock County 36-27.
Hi-Line defeated South Loup 60-22.
SEM defeated Southern Valley 39-36.