Wrestling results

Friday results

Burwell Dual

Team Standings

Burwell 4-0, Hi-Line 3-1, Hitchcock County 2-2, South Loup 2-2, SEM 2-2, Southern Valley 1-4, Centura 0-5

Round 1

Burwell defeated Centura 57-21.

Hi-Line defeated Southern Valley 48-30.

Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 39-30.

Round 2

Burwell defeated Hi-Line 47-30.

Southern Valley defeated Centura 47-24.

South Loup defeated SEM 30-27.

Round 3

Burwell defeated Southern Valley 54-24.

Hi-Line defeated Centura 66-12.

Hitchcock County defeated SEM 39-36.

Round 4

Burwell defeated South Loup 54-30.

Hi-Line defeated Hitchcock County 45-36.

SEM defeated Centura 48-24.

Round 5

Burwell defeated Hitchcock County 36-27.

Hi-Line defeated South Loup 60-22.

SEM defeated Southern Valley 39-36.

