Write-in candidates in SCC board election waiting to hear outcome of race

A total of 3,964 votes were cast in the District 4 race for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors, according to the latest results available Thursday evening.

But who ultimately won a four-year term on the board responsible for setting SCC’s property tax levy across a 15-county area and determining how much to charge students in tuition likely won’t be known until next week.

Both of the likely vote-getters — Dick LeBlanc and Carina McCormick, both of Lincoln — ran as write-in candidates for the race after the death of a candidate earlier this year.

James Garver, who was running unopposed for a third full term on the SCC board, died March 30 at the age of 71 after the deadline for removing names from the May 10 primary ballot had passed.

After the primary, where Garver’s name appeared on the ballot, a vacancy in the position was announced, allowing candidates to either petition to appear on the general election ballot, or to file an affidavit with the Nebraska secretary of state to run as a write-in candidate.

No one opted to collect the signatures needed to appear on the ballot. State statute would have required candidates for the District 4 race to meet the considerably high bar of obtaining a number equal to 10% of voters in the 2020 presidential election.

But two candidates filed affidavits with the secretary of state notifying officials of their intention to run as a write-in candidate for the race.

LeBlanc, who was chosen by the SCC Board of Governors over three others who applied to serve out the remainder of Garver’s term, filed his affidavit months ago as he seeks to extend his time on the board.

“I have really enjoyed the process and professionalism of the board,” said LeBlanc, a real estate broker and appraiser who previously served as the former executive director of the State Land Office. “There is a lot of expertise in how they go about looking at the issues a community college board should.”

McCormick, meanwhile, filed her affidavit after seeing the empty space next to the District 4 race when she received her ballot in the mail roughly a month before the election.

“It took me a moment to realize how well my qualifications and interests and strengths matched to what was needed to be successful in that role,” said McCormick, who sits on several community organization boards and holds a doctorate in educational psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I wanted voters to have a chance to vote on this race as is intended,” she added.

So, instead of a traditional campaign where candidates seek to differentiate themselves from each other for voters, LeBlanc and McCormick spent time trying to introduce themselves to voters across the district and explain the process for voting for them.

For LeBlanc, a registered Republican, that meant knocking on doors and passing out flyers to friends and family members to hand out across District 4, which cuts across central Lincoln east to west and includes portions of western Lancaster County.

“I enjoyed the process,” he said. “It was nice to know we have a government and political system that allows that procedure to happen.”

McCormick, after some initial door-to-door campaigning in a district with roughly 47,000 voters, did much of her outreach online, using social media to share her write-in candidacy and ask voters and other Democratic candidates to share her campaign materials.

She also had business cards printed up to hand out to voters to carry with them to the polls, she said, and had a few yard signs made before working with the Nebraska Democratic Party to send out a text message to voters in the district late last week.

“I ran into some people, but when I tried to tell them about my campaign, they told me they had already voted for me because they had seen someone share one of my posts on their social network,” McCormick said. “I think my campaign was successful.”

With Election Day now having come and gone, both write-in candidates are in a wait-and-see mode. A total of 1,668 votes were cast early, while 2,296 votes for the write-in race were filled in on Election Day.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said the write-in votes for the District 4 race will likely be counted next week after the office finishes counting several thousand provisional ballots and late absentee ballots.

Once the counting starts — the ballots will be scanned and depending on whose name appears in the space for write-ins, assigned to the appropriate candidate — Shively expects it shouldn’t take long to determine the result.

“It can go pretty quickly once we get into a rhythm,” he said.

From there, the election office will certify the write-in race along with the rest of its results with the Nebraska secretary of state’s office by Nov. 28. The State Canvassing Board will certify the race on Dec. 5.

Whoever wins — LeBlanc or McCormick — will be sworn in before the SCC Board of Governor’s Jan. 17 meeting at the Milford campus.

Other winners in SCC Board of Governors elections include: Sandra Hoffman in District 1; Brandon Gunther in District 2; Nancy Seim in District 3 and Joann Herrington in District 5.