'Year of water' — Senators say water infrastructure will be front and center in 2023 session

Nebraska lawmakers appropriated $700 million in water infrastructure projects during the 2022 session.

Bills to spur development of the Perkins County Canal project to tap into the South Platte River in Colorado were signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, as were proposals to build a lake between Lincoln and Omaha, and to expand water recreational opportunities in other areas of the state.

When the 108th Legislature convenes on Wednesday, and along with it, 16 new faces to the body, two Lincoln state senators say water will once again be at the center of many debates throughout the 90-day session.

“Coming out of the drought we experienced in the state this year, I think 2023 is going to be the year of water and water infrastructure,” said Sen. Anna Wishart, who will once again seek a seat on the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations Committee.

One of the biggest water infrastructure projects that will come before the Legislature this year will be securing a second source of water for Lincoln.

Sen. Eliot Bostar, who last year introduced a bill (LB1081) requesting $200 million in federal funds to develop a new source of water for Lincoln capable of supplying 30 million gallons of water per day, said he will once again lead the effort.

That bill would have paid for land acquisition and permitting needed for any new water source, a new wellfield, water treatment plant, pumps and more than 25 miles of pipes to provide potable water for the Capital City.

“The future of Lincoln’s water isn’t just a city issue, but a state issue,” Bostar said.

The Capital City estimates it has a safe and reliable source of drinking water available for the next 20-25 years in its wellfield along the Platte River near Ashland, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, but facilitating further growth in the city will require a second source.

The so-called “Water 2.0” project, which could cost between $350 million and $800 million, would accommodate population growth of up to 400,000 people by 2048, as well as additional commercial and industrial growth.

Meeting that demand, despite increased capacity and decreasing usage compared to four decades ago, will require Lincoln to develop further capacity through a second source, or exercise its right to water on the Platte River, which would take precedence over other uses.

“If we get into a situation where we’re running into shortages in Lincoln, the city has priority water rights on the Platte River, and could then execute a call on the river and shut down upstream irrigators,” Bostar said in an interview.

“I think it’s incredibly important we don’t get to that point,” he added. “It’s in the entire state’s interest that we solve this problem for Lincoln.”

Both Bostar and Wishart served on Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s 27-member Water Source Advisory Council, which has met monthly during the back half of 2022 in order to forge a plan to move forward.

Bostar, the vice chair of the committee, said a recommendation for how to move forward is expected to come out of the January meeting.

The council has looked at several options, including expanding its existing wellfield near Ashland, building a connection with the Municipal Utilities Department in Omaha, which draws its water from the Missouri River, or building a new wellfield north of Nebraska City along the Missouri River.

Bostar’s previous bill was scaled down to $20 million to be used to study the issue and potential solutions and was included among several water projects that used one-time ARPA funds.

It was also pointed to as a priority by outgoing Speaker Mike Hilgers, who represented Lincoln's District 21 in the Legislature and will be inaugurated as attorney general on Thursday.

Hilgers' replacement, Beau Ballard, who worked in his office and was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen to finish out his term, said he also plans to support Lincoln's effort to secure a second water source in the coming legislative session.

Not doing so "can put a cap on our future growth," Ballard said, both in growing Lincoln's population as well as its economy.

Although the focus will be on securing Lincoln a second source of water, Bostar said “there is significant motivation” to build a system that benefits the surrounding communities as well.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity to create a robust water system in Southeast Nebraska,” he said. “Lincoln isn’t the only community that needs to look to the future and figure out where it’s going to get its water.”

That could draw support from other lawmakers who may have been skeptical of the idea when it was first proposed. Bostar said providing Nebraskans access to “abundant and clean water” is a uniting issue that spans the political spectrum.

“When it comes to water, I have yet to find someone who isn’t motivated to ensure their family, their community, their neighbors have access to clean water, and they understand there are things we need to be doing to make sure that’s the case,” he said.

Other water infrastructure projects that are expected to come before the Legislature include further development of the Perkins County Canal, which will connect Nebraska to the South Platte River in Colorado.

Lawmakers previously appropriated $53.5 million to begin preliminary planning and design for the project.

The Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability Committee — better known as STARWARS — created in 2021 to build out water infrastructure in the state, has also zeroed in on several projects that could seek legislative approval this year.

Three projects highlighted by the committee include a new lake adjacent to the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha, a permanent marina at Lake McConaughy, an expanded marina at Lewis and Clark Lake State Recreation Area as well as an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park in northeast Nebraska.

Bostar said he believes water quality issues — including mitigating nitrates or naturally occurring uranium — could also be priorities for the upcoming session.