YORK – It’s been 25 years since York’s water tower got its iconic design, depicting a hot air balloon.

Recently, York City Administrator Sue Crawford reminded the council, administration and staff that the 25th anniversary is this year.

It’s hard to remember back to when the 750,000-gallon water tower was a stark white. It’s been a colorful signature for York for so many years.

The project began in February 1998 with a suggestion in the York News-Times’ “Comment Line” by Lynn Christiansen, who envisioned more than “a bleached blob against the Nebraska sky” when he drove out to the interstate.

His comment read, "I think the new water tower should be painted like a colorful hot air balloon. It would be distinctive and attractive, and everyone on the interstate would notice and remember it.”

In reference to those who would have preferred keeping the tower a blank, faceless water holder among thousands of other water holders, he wrote, "Nobody remembers a town because of the traditional, plain water tower with a name on it. Does anyone else agree?"

It turned out many agreed, including a man named Marty Rousseau and the York County Visitors Bureau. Several others jumped on this high flying water/air balloon adventure and together raised $17,000 for the project.

The painting of the water tower took place that year and was even trade-marked by the visitors bureau.

In 1999, the City of York was designated Balloon City by the Nebraska Legislature. Once this occurred, there was nowhere the balloon couldn’t be spotted. Newspapers across the state and nation picked up the story. Soon the uniquely painted water source, seemingly floating above a field of green corn, could be seen on advertising, T-shirts, lapel pins, coffee cups, stationery ... the list goes on.

In 2018 and 2019, York’s iconic water tower was among the candidates for “Tank of the Year.” The contest, sponsored by Tnemec, the Kansas City-based company which has periodically repainted the tower, included dozens of special water towers from all over the country. York’s water tower was in the top 10 both years.

And the water tower art has been a part of the York News-Times banner across the top of its front page since it was painted.