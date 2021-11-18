Zeke
Cuddlebug alert! His highness Zeke is a majestic boy with expressive eyes and a gentle heart. He enjoys a nice... View on PetFinder
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
After he is released from prison Cervantes will be placed on 18 months of post-release supervision.
Wyatt, who turned 17 on Oct. 19, plays football at Northwest. In the summers, he plays Legion baseball with Doniphan. He’s also an enthusiastic trapshooter and fisherman.
The mother of a second-grade boy in Kade Reiman's class said her son could talk with Reiman about anything. "He had a really big impact on his students." Reiman also coached high school football in Palmyra.
Video surveillance captured the suspect walking into the store, grabbing two drinks from the cooler, walking to the counter and speaking with the clerk, then pulling a handgun from his hoodie pocket.
Other Wahlburgers are located in Kearney, Papillion and Omaha.
Donald Carlin was shot in the head with a 9 mm handgun on Feb. 10 at 4238 S. North Road.
The alleged crime occurred between Oct. 25 and Friday.
The house at 1020 West Second St., stood next to GI Loan Shop, which owns the property.
The family being strong in their faith, they chose a Christian adoption consulting company to guide them along the way.