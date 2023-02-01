 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2023 Grand Island Inspire Awards

Inspire award
inspireawrds

The 2022 Inspire Omaha Woman of the year is Dr. Maryanne Stevens from the College of St. Mary.

THE INSPIRE AWARDS - The Inspire awards celebrate women who have truly excelled, not only in their professional lives, but as leaders and role models. While many of these women come from different industries and walks of life, they share several traits — a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and the extraordinary accomplishments to show for it. Their commitment, vision and talents make them true leaders in their chosen fields.

FINALISTS - Finalists will be chosen in seven different categories by an advisory board consisting of local business and organization leaders.

AWARDS - One person will be honored in each category. One individual will receive top honors and be acknowledged as the 2023 Inspire Grand Island Woman of the Year.

People are also reading…

Nominations open through February 28, 2023

Awards Luncheon: April 12, 2023, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Boulder Flatts 4058 Enterprise Avenue, Grand Island, NE 68803

Submit your nomination today.

Inspire Nominations 2023

  • Inspire Nomination Form
  • Finish

Inspire

Nominees will be judged on the following criteria:

  • Mentors and shares her skills for the benefit of others
  • Makes a difference in the Grand Island community through a donation of time, talent or financial contribution
  • Nominee must live in the Grand Island area or her organization must be located in Grand Island and serve the Grand Island community.

Who are you?

All nominations will remain anonymous.

Who are you nominating?
Which Inspire Award category are you nominating this woman for?

Excellence in Healthcare

A Grand Island area female employee who excels in the healthcare industry. She contributes to the local community and nonprofits, helps her colleagues to develop, and shares her skills for the benefit of others.

Excellence in Education

A Grand Island area female educator or administrator who has made a difference in the lives of other women or girls. She contributes to the local community and nonprofits, encourages colleagues, and shares her skills for the benefit of others.

Community Partner (Philanthropy, time, talent, financial contribution)

A Grand Island area female employee who works to improve the lives of others in the community. She utilizes her time/treasure/talent to exemplify the spirit of community at its best. She empowers her colleagues, and collaborates with local charities or nonprofits for the greater good.

Inspire Scholarship

A Grand Island area female high school or college student who has contributed to her community, excels in the classroom, and has great career aspirations.

Woman of the Year (Advisory board selected)

Chosen by the Inspire Advisory Board, this woman may be selected from the contributed nominations or may be board submitted.

Excellence in Business (Large – 51 employees or more)
A Grand Island area female employee who works for a large size business and makes a difference in the lives of her colleagues in the business or in her networking groups, who contributes to nonprofits, the local community or women’s/girls’ groups.

Excellence in Business (Small – 50 employees or less)
A Grand Island area female employee who works for a small/medium size business and makes a difference in the lives of her colleagues in the business or in her networking groups, who contributes to nonprofits, the local community or women’s/girls’ groups.

Why are you nominating this woman?

Examples include: contributions, volunteer commitments, time and expertise aimed at improving the status, enhancing the quality of life and/or meeting the needs of women in the Grand Island area.

Questions?
Verify and Submit

-

-

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts