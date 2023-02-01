2023 Grand Island Inspire Awards

THE INSPIRE AWARDS - The Inspire awards celebrate women who have truly excelled, not only in their professional lives, but as leaders and role models. While many of these women come from different industries and walks of life, they share several traits — a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and the extraordinary accomplishments to show for it. Their commitment, vision and talents make them true leaders in their chosen fields.
FINALISTS - Finalists will be chosen in seven different categories by an advisory board consisting of local business and organization leaders.
AWARDS - One person will be honored in each category. One individual will receive top honors and be acknowledged as the 2023 Inspire Grand Island Woman of the Year.
Nominations open through February 28, 2023
Awards Luncheon: April 12, 2023, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Boulder Flatts 4058 Enterprise Avenue, Grand Island, NE 68803
