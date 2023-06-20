The historic home on Second Street was clearly in need of a new roof. And Compass Roofing did something about it.
Compass has given the Hargis House a new roof free of charge. The Grand Island company supplied the materials and labor, a donation worth $20,000 to $30,000.
The Hargis House Women’s Club owns the magnificent Queen Anne-style house, which graces the corner of Second Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Sherry Moore, who is president of the Hargis House Woman’s Club, thanked Compass Roofing. She said she also looks above the roof, toward the heavens.
She tells people "this is a God thing. God is in charge of everything. He spoke to them and they came."
The roof has been needing help for a while, said Noah Arends of Compass Roofing.
People are also reading…
"We wanted to give back to our community. They've been supporting us ever since we started. And we just saw this as a good way to give back," Arends said.
Arends' parents, Shane and Lisa, own Compass Roofing. They were the ones who decided to shingle the roof.
Compass' office used to be located nearby. So the company saw a lot of the Grand Island landmark.
With the improvement, motorists driving by will have something nicer to look at.
"Oh yeah, this building stands out. It's a beautiful building," Arends said.
The family appreciates historical buildings, he said.
Compass roofers put in a lot of work over the weekend, working Friday through Sunday and continuing into Monday.
Nine or 10 workers were at the scene a good portion of the time.
On Friday, they started at 6 a.m. and halted work late in the afternoon because of rain. They put in a very full day Saturday. Moore said the workers were on the job from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to noon on Father's Day.
The roofers nailed down 5,000 square feet of shingles. As of Monday, the building's turret was the only part not finished. A machine is needed to carry out that work, which will be done in a few days.
Every time Moore told someone the Hargis House was getting a new roof for free, "I would get goosebumps. because it's, like, a miracle. It would take the women's club a lot of fundraisers to raise enough money for an expense like that."
Hargis House members weren't necessarily worried about the roof because it never did leak. But it was a total eyesore. The shingles on the west side were pretty much destroyed from weather and pigeons, Moore said.
Sunday night, when Moore visited, "I think the pigeons were wondering, 'What do we do now?'" she said. "I talked to Noah about pigeons and he said there must be something about new shingles that pigeons do not like."
Arends said it's possible the Hargis House might not have pigeon problems anymore. On Sunday night, when Moore arrived to move the sprinklers, she noticed a couple of pigeons on the chimney. But she was pleased to see none on the new shingles.
"We are so thankful and so blessed that Compass Roofing came to us and said that they would be happy to just donate the roof for the Hargis House," Moore said.
"They're the answer to my prayers."
The workers were subcontractors rather than employees, Arends said.
The roof looks a lot nicer than it did.
"Oh, much nicer. Now we just have to raise money for some paint and some new siding and some new windows," Moore said.